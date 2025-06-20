Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.75. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,138 shares changing hands.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $947.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.
