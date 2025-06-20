Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.53. 3,625,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,030,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Lyft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lyft by 11.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

