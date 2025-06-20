Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $211.50 and last traded at $211.50. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.51.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 4.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.06.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $765.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $761.09 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.11%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

