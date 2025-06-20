Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 16,455 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $5.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of -1.65.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 18.35%.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
