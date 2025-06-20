Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 16,455 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of -1.65.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

