HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 21.6% – Should You Buy?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 938,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 216,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$66.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.