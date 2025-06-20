Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.38. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 817 shares traded.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 9.63%.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

