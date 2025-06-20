Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.96, but opened at $177.98. Moog shares last traded at $179.02, with a volume of 123 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $934.84 million for the quarter.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
