Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Metrics had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Oxford Metrics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LON OMG opened at GBX 49.80 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.94. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.97 ($1.43).

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

