Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Metrics had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
Oxford Metrics Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of LON OMG opened at GBX 49.80 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.94. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.97 ($1.43).
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
