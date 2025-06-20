Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Contineum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1%

CTNM stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Contineum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $94.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.