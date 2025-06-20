Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,507 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $195.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

