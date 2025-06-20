ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $189,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

