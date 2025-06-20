TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

