The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

