ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

