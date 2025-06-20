ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.