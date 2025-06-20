Justine Page Sells 800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,383.70. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $251.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

