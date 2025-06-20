Kentucky Trust Co Sells 135 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.