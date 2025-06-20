Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.