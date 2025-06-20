OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 479,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

