Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

