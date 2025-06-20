Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

