Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Avior Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

