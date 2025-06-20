River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 406.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of QQQ opened at $528.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.