iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $327.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average is $319.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

