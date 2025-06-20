Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 494.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of KURA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.