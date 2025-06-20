Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 295 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CVX opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.