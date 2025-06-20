Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 7,483 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 390.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $123.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

