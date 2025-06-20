Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

