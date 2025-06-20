Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 446 McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

