Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.41 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of SWBI opened at $10.88 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $478.72 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

