iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 13.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

