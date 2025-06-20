Brady Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

BR stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.64 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

