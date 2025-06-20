Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $102.42 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $102,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $225.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.