Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

