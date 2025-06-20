Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,583.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.