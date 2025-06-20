TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 940.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 125,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 113,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. This trade represents a 89.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TMDX stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

