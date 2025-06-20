Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in 3M by 210.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 248,333 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of 3M by 30.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

