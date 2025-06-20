Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 3,656 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

