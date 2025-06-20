Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

