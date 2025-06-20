Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

