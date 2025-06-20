Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 416 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after acquiring an additional 326,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $272.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

