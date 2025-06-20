Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.51 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

