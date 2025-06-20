Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

VGT opened at $631.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

