Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $172.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.