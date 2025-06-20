Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,411,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

