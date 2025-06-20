iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ 8th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after buying an additional 819,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 585,192 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
