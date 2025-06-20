L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

