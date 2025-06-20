Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.93. 7,149,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 15,091,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

