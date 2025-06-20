IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 6,784,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,396,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $391,894.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,067,211.01. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $497,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,686.40. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,474,890 shares of company stock valued at $290,752,381. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IonQ by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,151 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

