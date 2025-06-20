Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $35.84. 1,329,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,889,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). Research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

